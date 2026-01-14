High school football head coach retires after 25 years at Brookville

BROOKVILLE — A longtime high school football head coach has announced his retirement.

Brookville Local Schools wrote in a social media post that head football coach Mike Hetrick is retiring after 25 years at Brookville High School.

He is the longest-serving head coach in program history.

Hetrick won a program-record 167 career wins, and four Southwestern Buckeye League (SWBL) championships (2002, 2003, 2008, and 2015).

Brookville also had two undefeated seasons (2008, 2025) and made 10 state playoff appearances, according to the social media post.

“Coach Hetrick will be deeply missed by the Brookville community, but his impact extends far beyond the field,” the school district said. “His legacy lives on through the program he built and the countless young men whose lives he shaped. We wish him nothing but the very best in a well-earned retirement.”

The Blue Devils went 10-2 last season before losing to CHCA in the second round of the high school football playoffs.

Mike Hetrick- Brookville High School Football head coach Photo contributed by Brookville Local Schools (via Facebook)

