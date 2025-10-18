High school football player recovering after being taken by medical helicopter, family says

Football stock photo High school football player recovering after being taken by medical helicopter, family says (jaflippo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

BELLEFONTAINE — A local high school football player is recovering after being taken by medical helicopter on Friday.

A family member identified the player in a social media post as Urbana’s Colt Cotner.

As previously reported by News Center 7, medics were called Friday night to reports of a football player who had a neck injury at Bellefontaine High School.

The family member said that Cotner lost consciousness and suffered a concussion after a hit to the head.

The Bellefontaine football team also said they were praying for Cotner in a social media post.

“Our thoughts & prayers with Colt Cotner, #36,” they said early Saturday.

Bellefontaine firefighters took Cotner to the fire station, where CareFlight met them at their helipad.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

We will continue to update this story.

