High school football team helps clean up after tornadoes hit the Miami Valley

CLARK COUNTY — Two tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley over the weekend, and a Clark County High School football team is helping with the cleanup efforts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is at Kenton Ridge High School, where we heard form the school’s football coach about their time spent helping people. Catch his report LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The National Weather Service and the EMA checked out the damage.

The tornadoes weren’t on the ground long, but it was long enough to keep people busy cleaning up in Clark County.

Jon Daniels, the Head Coach of the Kenton Ridge High School Football team, said he heard the news about the two tornadoes that touched down and immediately reached out to his players.

“My wife actually messaged me and said hey, this happened last night, you should send something out so I sent a message to the players, probably around nine o’clock, saying hey, if you’re available, go help out,” Daniels said.

Daniels called it a great opportunity to serve, and his players felt the same way.

One player told News Center 7 that it felt good to help.

On Monday, the County cleaned up a lot of trees and branches, but some residents still have a long way to go.

The team is in the middle of their summer workouts and will have their first home game at the end of August.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group