High school student injured in shooting at Ohio football game

Blue and red lights on top of police car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A high school student was injured in a shooting at a football game in Youngstown Saturday night, according to TV stations WFMJ-21 and WKBN-27.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened at Stambaugh Stadium, which is located on Youngstown State University’s campus.

WKBN-27 reported that the university sent out an alert telling students to avoid Stambaugh Stadium at approximately 9:39 p.m.

The alert added that the situation was under control and there was no immediate danger.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chardon High School was playing Cardinal Mooney High School at the stadium, WFMJ-21 reported.

Cardinal Mooney High School Principal Brendan Considine said on social media that one student was injured by a gunshot and taken straight to an area hospital.

The student is in stable condition and continues to recover.

“At Cardinal Mooney, we place the safety and security of our students as the highest priority. We join everyone involved in expressing our prayers for healing for our entire school family and our community,” Considine wrote in the statement.

It is unclear if police have any suspects at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group