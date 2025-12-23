High temperatures for Christmas are all about where you live

DAYTON — Anyone like a mild Christmas? Temperatures will likely be above average for everybody in the Miami Valley, but where you live determines how far above average you’ll be. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

We are watching a stationary boundary which is going to separate the warmer air from the cooler air. Where exactly that sets up will determine how warm it gets on Christmas and possibly the day after as well.

If you live likely north of Dayton and especially north of US-36, you’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on Christmas. Our average high is 40 degrees, so not bad!

It's all about location for temperatures on Christmas

If you live to the south of Dayton, you’ll have an easier warming into the low 50s. Even if you don’t get the warmest air, all of us will have clouds on Christmas and a couple of us will have showers early in the day.