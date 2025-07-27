Storms with heavy rain move through; high water seen throughout region

Storms with heavy rain move through; high water seen throughout region
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain produced high water across parts of the Miami Valley on Sunday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with one homeowner about the damage. He tells us what he did to make sure his basement did not completely flood tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

A Clark County woman sent us a video of her backyard underwater on Seminole Avenue.

There was a similar scene in the Village of Botkins in Shelby County, as part of County Road 25A was underwater.

A woman who lives in Springfield told News Center 7 that lightning struck a tree and knocked part of it onto her home.

As reported on News Center at 6:00, Patterson said some yards were flooded in Shelby County with close to a foot of water. It has since gone down significantly.

We will update this story.

