High winds, cold temps affect house fire response near busy road

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County 911 Center received a 911 call Monday morning for smoke coming from the furnace of a house.

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to the call near the 1100 block of State Route 4 just before 8:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

The fire is believed to have started in the cellar of the house, but due to the “balloon frame,” the fire quickly spread into the walls and attic.

The high winds and frigid temperatures made conditions difficult for the crews on scene.

The home was determined to be a total loss, but no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

From the time of the call until the last crew left the scene, the total of 7 hours of service, with an additional 3.5 hours back to the station to get the equipment back into service.

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department received mutual aid from nine fire departments to assist with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

