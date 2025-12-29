High winds damage powerlines, trees; Wind Advisory in effect for entire region

MIAMI VALLEY — While road refreeze isn’t a concern after rain moved through the Miami Valley last night, high winds could cause some issues this morning.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is taking a look at driving conditions this morning and will have a LIVE report on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Miami Valley until 6 p.m. and for Randolph County, Indiana, until 5 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible throughout the morning and daytime hours.

The winds are damaging power lines and causing some trees to fall over.

The damage has caused power outages for people across the Miami Valley, with hundreds of people impacted throughout the night.

AES Ohio told News Center 7 that high winds can cause problems.

“They’re predicting it could be over 40 miles an hour. That’s when you are highly likely to see damage to our power lines, whether it’s from branches falling on the lines, or the lines falling due to the whipping of the wind.”

The high winds could also impact people driving. One Huber Heights resident told News Center 7 that the weather has him concerned.

“It’s usually cold around this time of year for it to be unusually warm the way it is; it makes me think that something could be brewing up,” Anthony Bolden of Huber Heights said. “Makes me a little paranoid.”

