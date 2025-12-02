‘Highly intoxicated’ raccoon found passed out in liquor store bathroom

Drunk raccoon (Courtesy of the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter)
By WHIO Staff

VIRGINIA — A “highly intoxicated” raccoon was found passed out in a liquor store bathroom in Virginia.

The Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter posted about the discovery on social media on Tuesday.

An animal control officer responded to an “unusual call” at an ABC Store in Ashland on Black Friday, Nov. 28.

Upon arrival, the officer found that a raccoon had broken into the store, ransacked several shelves, and then passed out in the bathroom, according to the post.

A photo from the shelter shows several liquor bottles shattered on the floor in one of the aisles.

The animal control officer secured the raccoon and took him to the shelter to “sober up before questioning,” the post read.

The raccoon was safely released back into the wild after a few hours.

The animal shelter said the raccoon didn’t appear to be injured in this incident.

“A big shout-out to Officer Martin for handling this chaotic scene with professionalism and good humor. Just another day in the life at Hanover Animal Protection!” the post said.

