Highway in Montgomery County shut down due to ‘hazard,’ dispatch says

DAYTON — US-35 westbound in Dayton is shut down due to a reported hazard, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Dayton police started closing the westbound lanes of the highway after 11 a.m.

The supervisor said fire crews were initially called to the highway for a hazard, but additional information wasn’t immediately available.

A News Center 7 employee driving east on US-35 said she saw power lines hanging low over the road.

OHGO traffic cameras show cars being directed off the road.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

