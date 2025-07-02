Hiker dies after being hit by uprooted tree, coroner says

Hiker dies after being hit by uprooted tree, coroner says

HOCKING COUNTY — A hiker is dead after being hit by an uprooted tree in Ohio on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This happened in Hocking Hills at Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve in the Lower Rim Trail in Hocking County, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV, in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Hocking County Coroner’s Office told WBNS that a person died when an uprooted tree fell and hit them.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, WBNS says.

The death came after flooding had been reported throughout Ohio, especially in Hocking County.

Hocking Hills State Park said on its social media page that all trails are back open.

“Be advised of partial flooding on some trails. It is important to stay on (the) trail at all times. Use your best judgment while hiking,” they said on their Facebook page.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group