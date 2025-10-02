Historic Old Courthouse now available for rent in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Montgomery County has announced that the historic Old Courthouse in downtown Dayton is now available for rent as a venue for corporate meetings, events, and community gatherings.

The building, located at Third and Main Streets, has undergone careful cleaning and restoration to prepare it for its new role as an event space, according to a county spokesperson.

“Dayton is fortunate to have one of the most significant Greek Revival courthouses in the country, and making it available for events allows us to honor its history while keeping it active and vibrant,” said Commission President Judy Dodge.

The Old Courthouse was built in 1847.

“By opening the Old Courthouse as an event space, we’re ensuring this building continues to serve the community, not just as a landmark, but as a place where people gather, learn, and make memories,” said Commissioner Carolyn Rice.

“This is more than just a meeting space. It’s a way to bring people downtown and showcase one of Montgomery County’s architectural treasures,” said Commissioner Mary McDonald.

The Old Courthouse features two beautifully appointed conference rooms and seating for up to 100 guests.

“A thriving downtown is key to attracting investment, supporting local businesses and building the kind of energy that helps our entire region grow,” said Commissioner McDonald.

The courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

To learn more or reserve your spot, visit this website, email events@mcohio.org, or call 937-477-5268.

