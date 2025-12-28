Hockey league strike comes to end after postponed games; Cyclones to host Indy Fuel

CINCINNATI — The strike that affected the Cincinnati Cyclones between the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) and the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) has finally come to an end.

The PHPA and the ECHL have reached a tentative deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to our news partners, WCPO.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Cincinnati Cyclones games would be postponed for the foreseeable future if an agreement was not made before the deadline on Dec. 26 due to the strike.

The Cincinnati Cyclones announced on Friday and Saturday that both games would be postponed.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA’s ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

The agreement states that players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

The Cyclones will return to Heritage Bank Arena on Dec. 31 for a home game against Indy Fuel with a puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.

The game will host a postgame fireworks show presented by Heritage Bank Arena.

The postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

