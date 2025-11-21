Holiday shoppers expected to spend more across region

OHIO — Holiday shoppers are expected to spend more money across the region.

The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants predicts an increase of over 3 percent in holiday sales, with total sales of $32 billion in Ohio, according to a spokesperson.

This forecast represents a growth from the 2.5 percent increase in relevant retail sales during the 2024 holiday season.

Six of Ohio’s nine metropolitan statistical areas are expected to see sales growth. This includes Dayton, the spokesperson said.

The positive outlook is attributed to Ohio’s strong economic indicators, including a job growth rate of 1.5% and wage growth of 4.8%, both of which outpace national averages.

“This positive forecast once again reflects Ohio’s continued economic vitality,” said Gordon Gough, President and CEO of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.

“Factors driving this sales growth include Ohio’s strong 2025 job growth rate of 1.5 percent, which is nearly double the nation’s 0.8 percent rate, and Ohioans’ wage growth of 4.8 percent, outpacing inflation,” said Brad Evans, Executive Director of the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.

Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Youngstown, and Lima are also expected to see sales growth.

Akron and Mansfield are projected to experience a decline in sales, while Toledo is expected to remain stable, the spokesperson said.

The Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati metropolitan areas are anticipated to account for the majority of Ohio holiday spending, making up over 55 percent of the total.

The continued growth of e-commerce is also contributing to the increase in holiday sales.

Ohio’s cost of living, which remains below the national average, and the decline in the national inflation rate since 2023 are additional positive economic factors.

Despite these positive indicators, there is a noted decline in consumer sentiment. While no statewide impact from increased tariffs has been experienced, future effects remain uncertain, according to the spokesperson.

With the projected increase in holiday sales, Ohio’s retail sector appears poised for a prosperous season, supported by strong economic fundamentals and consumer spending trends.

