Holiday tradition returning to Dayton community; Organizers encourage community to attend

Dayton Arcade (Mike Campbell/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A Dayton community holiday tradition is making a comeback.

The Holly Days celebration is scheduled to take place inside the Dayton Arcade this week.

The event was popular in the 80s but disappeared before the Arcade closed and crumbled.

More than 60 vendors will fill the building, selling their locally produced gift ideas.

“This year they’re going to have a focus on items that are between $5 and $15 as giftables,” Megan Dunn Peters, with the Dayton Arcade, said. “You’re going to spend that much online, shopping online, so you might as well spend it in your own community.”

This year’s event will take place from December 10 to 12, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

