Home security camera catches person setting porch furniture on fire; police asking for help

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person caught setting a fire on the porch of a local home.

The department shared a video from the Ring camera of a home in the area on Emmet Street in the McPherson neighborhood.

In it, a person can be seen running onto the porch and setting fire to what appears to be a chair before running off.

The time stamp on the video shows that this happened on Monday around 2 a.m.

Anyone with information about the person seen in the video or the fire is asked to contact Fire Investigators at (937) 333-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

