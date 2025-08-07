Homicide investigation underway in Dayton neighborhood

North Hedges Investigation
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway in a Dayton neighborhood.

Around 5:20 p.m., Dayton police were called to North Hedges and East Second streets for an unresponsive person.

Lt. Daniel Perkins with Dayton police confirmed homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

We have a News Center 7 crew on scene and will continue to follow this story.

