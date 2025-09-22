Honor Flight leaves from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 1st time

W.P.A.F.B. — It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip for men and women who served our country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was there when the first Honor Flight took off and landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We have veterans’ reactions LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Honor Flight began in Dayton just 20 years ago and has since expanded across the country to more than 130 chapters.

Matthew Muha shared a story about his father-in-law, who served in Vietnam.

“The day he came back, he changed out of his uniform in the airport, rode in a taxi home, and I remember he told the taxi driver, ‘Yeah, I just came home from Vietnam.’ And the taxi driver said, ‘So what?’” he told Patterson.

But thanks to Honor Flight, he felt proud of his service.

“He actually shared with my wife last night that it was really for the first time that he was very proud of his service,” said Muha. “Seeing the thanks that he was receiving.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group