Horse-drawn carriage parade announced in local city

LEBANON — The Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival presented by Mane will be hosted on Dec. 6 in Historic Downtown Lebanon.

There will be two separate parades, one beginning at 1 pm and a candlelight evening parade at 7 pm, said a spokesperson from the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s parade will feature a large hitch of carriages and draft horse teams from across the region, such as Teamsters Hitch, Lundergan’s Clydesdales, South Creek Clydesdales, and Stryker’s Belgian Team.

In addition to the parades, visitors can attend the Christmas Market that highlights local artisans, crafters, food vendors, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

