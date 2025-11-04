Horse-drawn carriage parade announced in local city

Horse-drawn carriage parade announced in local city (Fotos 593 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

LEBANON — The Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival presented by Mane will be hosted on Dec. 6 in Historic Downtown Lebanon.

There will be two separate parades, one beginning at 1 pm and a candlelight evening parade at 7 pm, said a spokesperson from the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

This year’s parade will feature a large hitch of carriages and draft horse teams from across the region, such as Teamsters Hitch, Lundergan’s Clydesdales, South Creek Clydesdales, and Stryker’s Belgian Team.

In addition to the parades, visitors can attend the Christmas Market that highlights local artisans, crafters, food vendors, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!