Hospitals prepare for potential increase in seasonal illnesses

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — As fall begins, emergency rooms are gearing up for an expected increase in flu cases and other seasonal illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) anticipates that hospitals will see flu cases similar to last season, which set records in Ohio.

“It’s no joke. And when it comes this year, it’s gonna be hard. Many will be sick,” said Henrietta Stargell, a mother of seven from Dayton.

Henrietta Stargell is particularly concerned about the upcoming flu season due to her compromised immune system, having battled breast cancer and pneumonia.

She recounted a recent experience where a small cold left her incapacitated, saying, “When it hit, Oh my God. I was lying in the hallway of my apartments. I could not get up. The paramedics had to come get me.”

Stargell shared her strategy for staying healthy, emphasizing the importance of hand hygiene: “Wash your hands and put hand sanitizer on.”

Premier Health has already noticed an uptick in COVID cases, adding to the concerns about the spread of seasonal illnesses.

With hospitals preparing for a potentially challenging flu season, individuals like Stargell are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their families from illness.

