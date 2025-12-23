Hospitals to temporarily limit visitor restrictions amid increase in respiratory illness

DAYTON — Hospitals across the region are implementing temporary visitor restrictions amid a recent increase in respiratory illness beginning Dec. 26.

Area hospitals are currently seeing higher-than-normal volumes of patients with positive cases of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, and other seasonal viruses, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association

When implemented, the restrictions will be as follows:

No visitation by anyone who is ill with any respiratory symptoms including coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea

No visitation by anyone under age 14 even if they have received the seasonal influenza vaccine or receive the appropriate vaccine when it becomes available

Hospitals are asking community members to postpone visiting if they are feeling unwell, especially if experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or congestion.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and will be reviewed regularly, GDAHA said.

GDAHA is a member-service organization representing 29 hospitals and health systems in the Dayton region.

