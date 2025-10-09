‘Hot pursuit;’ Officers capture runaway inflatable pumpkin in Ohio

Runaway inflatable pumpkin Photo contributed by Parma Heights Police Department (via Facebook) (Parma Heights Police Department (via Facebook) /Parma Heights Police Department (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

PARMA HEIGHTS — Officers were in a different sort of pursuit in northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

The Parma Heights Police Department wrote in a social media post that its officers were in “hot pursuit of a giant inflatable pumpkin rolling through town!”

The department also released body camera footage on its Facebook page.

“Officers can confirm that Cinderella’s carriage did, in fact, turn back into a pumpkin just after midnight in Parma Heights,” they said. “Just another example of our officers going above and beyond, even for seasonal décor!”

Officers “detained” the pumpkin and returned it to its owner.

