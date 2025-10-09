‘Hot pursuit;’ Officers capture runaway inflatable pumpkin in Ohio

PARMA HEIGHTS — Officers were in a different sort of pursuit in northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Parma Heights Police Department wrote in a social media post that its officers were in “hot pursuit of a giant inflatable pumpkin rolling through town!”

TRENDING STORIES:

The department also released body camera footage on its Facebook page.

“Officers can confirm that Cinderella’s carriage did, in fact, turn back into a pumpkin just after midnight in Parma Heights,” they said. “Just another example of our officers going above and beyond, even for seasonal décor!”

Officers “detained” the pumpkin and returned it to its owner.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group