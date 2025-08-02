House fire reported in Huber Heights

Larchview Drive Fire (Malik Patterson)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — A house fire has been reported in Huber Heights.

The fire was reported in the 4900 of Larchview Drive around 3:30 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Huber Heights emergency dispatchers confirmed crews were out at the address on reports of a fire.

No additional details were immediately made available.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

