House fire reported in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported house fire in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported around 9:12 a.m. on Maeder Avenue in Jefferson Twp., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

A dispatch supervisor confirmed the home was reported to be vacant.

We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

