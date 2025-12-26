House fire reported in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported house fire in Montgomery County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The fire was reported around 9:12 a.m. on Maeder Avenue in Jefferson Twp., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Louisville UPS plane crash: 15th victim dies from injuries
- Pony escape leads to Christmas rescue in Ohio county
- Police arrest man accused of shooting mother, her 2 children Christmas morning
A dispatch supervisor confirmed the home was reported to be vacant.
We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group