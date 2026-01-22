House fire set on purpose in Dayton neighborhood, fire officials say

DAYTON — Fire officials say that a house fire was set on purpose in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.

Dayton firefighters initially responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported house fire at the 2200 block of East Third Street, according to Dayton Fire Chief Brad French.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a two-story vacant home located at 10 N. Garfield Street.

Firefighters deployed several hose lines and an aerial water stream to control the fire.

Chief French told News Center 7 that the Dayton Fire Department Investigations Unit determined that the fire was incendiary.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were at the scene for over three hours.

Anyone with information about this fire can contact (937) 333-TIPS.

