How to help those impacted by severe storms, tornadoes

MIAMI VALLEY — As images and information on the devastating storms, including tornadoes, continue to come in, many people may be looking for ways to help those impacted.
Here are some ways to donate:
Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund
The United Way of Logan County has launched the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund to help meet the immediate and long-term needs of the families in Logan County impacted by the storms.
You can visit www.uwlogan.org to donate. 100 percent of your donation will go to the fund to help the community recover.
Centerville Tornado Donation Drive
The City of Centerville, in partnership with Hope 4 Centerville, will collect donations for the northern Miami Valley tornado relief during its solar eclipse glasses giveaway today. This will take place from 4-5 p.m. at 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd between Cooper’s Hawk and Costco.
No money donations will be accepted at this drive. They’ll accept new and unopened donations of:
- Diapers
- New underwear
- New socks
- New adult clothing
- New children’s clothing
- New blankets
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Bottled water
- Canned goods
- Non-perishable foods
- Deodorant
- Baby formula
- Baby wipes
Bethel Township Fire Association Donation Collection
The Bethel Township Fire Association is coming together to take necessary items to help families impacted by the storm. Donations can be dropped off at the Bethel Township Fire Department at 3333 Lake Road in Medway from now until Sunday, March 17 at noon.
They’ll accept:
- Water
- Gatorade
- Paper Products ie: Paper Towels, Napkins, Toilet Paper
- Baby Products: Diapers (all sizes), Baby wipes
- Hygiene Products – any size, including Travel size ie: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, soap, and unopened feminine hygiene products.
- Laundry Detergent
- Coolers
- Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables and a can opener
- Protein or fruit bars
- Dry cereal or granola
- Peanut butter
- Dried fruit
- Canned juices
- High-energy foods
- Food for infants
