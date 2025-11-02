How high pressure is impacting our work week with weather whiplash

DAYTON — It’s November and that means it’s going to be a bumpy weather month with temperatures fluctuating. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Here’s what you need to know about high pressure already starting that trend this week.

The first thing you’ll notice Monday is the winds pick back up to 30 mph! That wind is out of the southwest which is going to pump in warm air especially Tuesday and Wednesday. We are talking about comfortable highs in the mid 60s!

How high pressure is fluctuating temperatures mid week

We’ve got one cool day Thursday in the 50s, then back in the 60s Friday. A cold front arrives Friday night brining rain and more chilly weather. Talk about up and down! Even the day-to-day is it a bit of back and forth.

Mornings Monday and Tuesday will be dropping down in the 30s. So it’s almost the week to dress in layers. Cold for the mornings with comfortable by the afternoons.