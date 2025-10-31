How to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

MIAMI VALLEY — It’s Halloween, and kids across the Miami Valley will be out trick-or-treating tonight.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that drivers need to be alert and look out for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians.
Trick-or-treaters should cross at crosswalks or intersections.
The NHTSA also recommended that Trick-or-treaters have a buddy system, so no one is out alone.
Experts also recommend parents check their kids’ candy.
For a full list of communities trick-or-treating tonight and the times, visit here.
