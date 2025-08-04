How to make the most of Ohio’s Tax-Free Holiday ahead of Back-to-School Season

different school supplies on a wooden table
How to make the most of Ohio’s Tax-Free Holiday ahead of Back to School Season FILE PHOTO. (ROMAN/RomanR - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio’s Tax-free holiday is here, and shoppers have until next Thursday to buy qualifying items and not pay any tax.

The holiday is a way to help people get their kids ready for school. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz found even more ways to save, and he’ll share them on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

During this time of year, second grader Alexander Curtis gets a lot more play time in, but he knows that summer is coming to an end.

“I do like that I’m gonna go back to school,” Curtis said.

His mom, Jennifer Germano, this time of year means getting her kids ready for the first day of class.

Buying all the back-to-school supplies is at the top of her preparation list, and she’s looking at Ohio’s extended tax-free holiday to get that shopping done and save some money.

“Another extra couple days is, is great,” Germano said.

More days mean more time to make sure you get the best deal.

