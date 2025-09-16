How our incredibly dry soil will impact our next rain event

How our incredibly dry soil will impact our next rain event
By Ryan Marando

DAYTON — Isn’t that grass just so crunchy out there?! The soil is basically dry as can be with some areas starting to experience moderate drought. There’s two main issues I’m watching for though with our next rain event.

Check out the percent of normal rainfall we’ve had over the past 30 days. Some areas in the single digits compared to what we would have on average!

Percent of normal rain over the past 30 days Percent of normal rain over the past 30 days

The first thing we will likely see with out next rainfall is it won’t be enough! Since the ground is so dry, it is now very poor at absorbing the rain that will be falling. It’s going to take several rain events to bring the soil moisture back to regular levels.

The second issue is going to be with that poor absorption. If the rain we get is going to be too heavy, it’s mostly just going to run off and possibly create some flash flooding issues.

