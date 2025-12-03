How to prevent home heating problems this winter season

Winter is on the way and consumers will be paying more to heat their homes as compared to last year, experts say.

MIAMI COUNTY — Turning up the heat could put stress on furnaces and lead to potential problems this winter season.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with people who are without heat during these chilly temperatures.

Sean Hawkins woke up to a cold reality at his house in Clayton on Wednesday morning.

“It was unusually cold in the house. So, we figured something was wrong with the furnace and tried to fix it, and I couldn’t fix it,” Hawkins said.

Not the most ideal situation to be in during this cold snap.

“My kids were like, ‘Why is it so cold in the house?’” Hawkins said.

Hawkins called for help, and Bob Conry was the service technician who arrived to take a look at the furnace.

“I mean, as soon as you get about one or two days of cold weather, the influx of calls just starts coming in,” Conry said.

He said “no heat” calls, where someone’s furnace just isn’t working, are basically all he’s handling right now.

He was at another “no heat” call at a business in Dayton when News Center 7 crews met up with him.

“Once it gets cold out, the furnace has to run longer to maintain that temperature and to keep you comfortable. So, a lot of times that’s when you’re gonna start noticing the real issues on the longer run times,” Conry said.

He shared some tips homeowners can use to prevent some major problems.

“First and foremost, just change your filter regularly. Certain filters you’re gonna wanna do monthly. There are other style filters you can go a little bit longer,” Conry said.

Back in Clayton, Hawkins was just happy to have his heat back on by his self-imposed deadline, which he had set in front of his kids.

“Told ‘em we’d have it fixed before they got home from school,” he said.

Conry said one more thing to do is to make sure your HVAC system in your house is serviced twice a year, once for your furnace and once for your air conditioner.

