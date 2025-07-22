How to save money while shopping for back-to-school supplies

FILE PHOTO: Parents and caregivers can save some money when shopping for back to school thanks to some states' tax-free holidays.

DAYTON — As the back-to-school season approaches, parents are looking for ways to save money on school supplies amid inflation concerns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A recent report from Bankrate reveals that nearly a third of Americans are reconsidering their shopping habits due to higher prices.

However, this is a decrease from 41% in 2022, when inflation was at its peak.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It goes to show that inflation is well past its peak. Wage growth has been outpacing inflation for the past two and a half years. People are feeling a bit better,” Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate, said.

Approximately half of Americans are planning to use money-saving strategies this year, according to Bankrate.

One suggested strategy is to buy fewer items before school starts and wait for sales after Labor Day.

“Consider asking your kid’s teacher what do you really need on day one versus what can wait until later on because a lot of things go on sale after Labor Day. You can spread out your cash flow,” Rossman said.

Other money-saving tips include utilizing local ‘Buy Nothing’ groups, stacking discounts by combining store promotions with rewards credit cards, and using online shopping portals that offer cash back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group