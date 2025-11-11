How you may be able to see the Northern Lights Tuesday night

DAYTON — A powerful geomagnetic storm rated G4 out of 5 could make for a possibility for Northern Lights viewing Tuesday night.
It’s not a guarantee that all of us will be able to see the light show; however, the farther north you live, the more likely you’ll be able to see.
The skies should clear enough for good weather conditions despite it being cold and windy overnight. Here are some tips for the best chance of viewing:
- Get away from city lights
- Let your eyes adjust to the darkness
- Look low on the northern horizon
- Be patient
- Use the long exposure mode on your camera to take pictures!
Send us your pictures if you get any!