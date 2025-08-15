‘A huge impact;’ Customers air frustrations about proposed AES rate increase

DAYTON — Passionate customers let AES Ohio know it was not happy with a proposed rate increase.

“$15 might not seem like a lot, but it might as well be $150,” Lauren Ater said.

Ater works for adult protective services, and she lives in Logan County.

She spoke on behalf of the seniors she represents.

“This is going to be a huge impact. Social security is not going up. Inflation is going up,” Ater said.

She said her community has struggled with higher prices.

The proposed 9 percent hike will only make things worse for them.

AES Ohio originally pushed for a 14 percent increase.

“I appreciate that they brought it down by 5 percent, but it kind of sounds like start high and haggle it down later so that everyone else thinks they got a good deal,” Sam Hayzen said.

AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel said the company needs to raise rates to pay for what the company has done since 2020.

“A lot has happened during that time. We’ve enhanced the infrastructure, we’ve added technology, but additionally, we’ve also had several storms,” Kabel said.

Kabel said AES is giving away $1 million to the Gift of Power, a program that helps customers struggling to pay their bills.

The dozen or so customers who joined Ater at the podium on Thursday did not support the reality they now face.

“People are going without medication. People are going without air conditioning, people are going without a lot to try and make ends meet, and having to pick and choose. It’s difficult,” Ater said

The final decision on the rate increase will be up to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

People can make comments online about AES’ proposal here.

