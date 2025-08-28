Human bones found in area sewer system, coroner confirms

Hamilton Police Photo by: WCPO
By WHIO Staff

HAMILTON — Human remains were discovered in a sewer system in Butler County, our news partners at WCPO have confirmed.

The Hamilton Police Department said a third-party contractor discovered apparent human bones in the sewer near Third Street and Market Street.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Thursday that the bones were human, WCPO reported.

Additional information about the discovery has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group

