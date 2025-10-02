Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area near Ohio high school, police say

Investigation FILE PHOTO: Human remains discovered in wooded area near Ohio high school (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

GREEN TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY — Officers responded after receiving reports of human remains discovered in a wooded area near an Ohio high school on Wednesday.

The Green Township Police Department wrote in a social media post that “skeletal remains” were found near North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive.

It is near LaSalle High School outside Cincinnati.

Officers went to the scene just before 5 p.m.

They confirmed the report of skeletal remains discovered, according to the police.

The Green Township Police Department and Hamilton County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

