Human remains found by kayaker near Ohio River, police say

By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A kayaker discovered human remains near the Ohio River last weekend.

Cincinnati Police told our news partner, WCPO-TV, that the remains were found near the 2300 block of River Road on Saturday.

The department said they are investigating along with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

WCPO reports that the coroner’s office listed the remains in its report.

The remains have not yet been identified.

The circumstances of the person’s death are still pending.

