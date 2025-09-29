Human remains found near Enon home; Investigation underway

Human remains found behind Enon home (Matthew Tuuri)
By WHIO Staff

ENON — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Enon.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene.

The remains were found behind a home in the 300 block of S. Xenia Street on Monday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff Christopher Clark.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are investigating with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing a sheriff’s office and an Enon police cruiser on the scene. Investigators have the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

