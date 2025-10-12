Human Trafficking Sting in Ohio arrests 8 men seeking to buy sex

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A human trafficking sting in Ohio led to the arrest of eight men who allegedly attempted to buy sex.

Last week, a joint sting operation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the Steubenville Police Department resulted in the arrest of several men who attempted to buy sex, including one who sought sexual conduct with a minor.

The operation was conducted on Oct. 7 and 8 and targeted the demand for human trafficking in Steubenville, Ohio, according to a release from the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“We’ve said it many times and will repeat it until the message resonates: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said. “We’re committed to going after those who fuel the exploitation of human beings through trafficking.”

Charles Shifflett, 51, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was arrested after allegedly seeking to have sex with a minor.

He is facing three felony charges of compelling prostitution (third-degree), attempted unlawful sexual conduct (fourth-degree), and possessing criminal tools (fifth-degree).

Justin Sabo, 38, of St. Clairsville, was charged with promoting prostitution (a fourth-degree felony) after allegedly arranging for a potential victim to have sex with an undercover agent.

The six other men who were arrested face misdemeanor charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools:

Kenneth D. Anderson, 29, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

John Denk, 45, Allison Park, Pennsylvania

Richard Matve, 65, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

Jerrod Rhine, 45, Toronto, Ohio

Jeffrey Romey, 61, Wintersville, Ohio

John Williams, 38, Wheeling, West Virginia

The joint operation was the second between the task force and the Steubenville Police Department.

“It is vital that we continue to work together and commit our time, effort, and resources to combat human trafficking,” Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson said. “These operations not only hold the suspects who perpetrate these crimes accountable for their actions, but they also raise awareness of the ongoing issue across our state.”

