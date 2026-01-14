Humane shelter to open new cat boutique location

CENTERVILLE — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will celebrate the opening of its new MeowZa Cat Boutique location.

A public grand opening on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The boutique is located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 146, Centerville.

The Humane Society founded the boutique in 2008 as an adoption initiative aimed at helping cats and kittens find homes.

The shelter said over the past 17 years, MeowZa has successfully found homes for more than 6,750 cats and kittens.

The move to Centerville enhances the visibility and accessibility of the MeowZa Cat Boutique, ideally situated beside Dayton Humane & Co., a resale boutique that supports the Humane Society.

For more information about MeowZa Cat Boutique, adoption opportunities, or volunteering, visit www.hsdayton.org.

