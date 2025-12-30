Humane society breaks record with 2,910 animals adopted in 2025

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has reached a new record-breaking year in helping animals to find their forever homes.

In the year 2025, the Humane Society helped 2,910 animals be adopted, with only one day left of the year, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Their previous record from 2024 was 2,491 adoptions, an increase of 419 animals that found their forever homes.

Brian Weltge, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said this milestone reflects the dedication of their staff, volunteers, and adopting families.

“Reaching this point with a day still left in the year is something we are incredibly proud of because so many animals are now in loving, forever homes thanks to all of you,” said Weltge.

The record-setting year was made by intentional efforts to expand the Humane Society’s capacity to help more animals in need.

The Humane Society accepted more stray animals and owner surrenders, partnering with more shelters to transfer animals from open-intake facilities, and expanding the foster program to house animals in homes temporarily.

They broke another record in 2025, with their foster families clocking in more than 205,000 hours of foster care, and nearly 1,500 children going through the program.

“Each number represents an animal finding a home, finding a family, and ultimately finding a second chance. That is what really matters most,” said Weltge.

With one day left in the year, the Humane Society wants the community to continue the momentum by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and supporting the shelter’s mission.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group