Humane Society hosting free microchipping event in Dayton this week

DAYTON — There will be an opportunity for owners to microchip their pets for free this week.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering a free “Chips & Treats” microchipping event for pets on Friday, October 17, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the 1600 block of Nicholas Road in Dayton, according to a Humane Society spokesperson.

This drive-thru event is designed to help pet owners protect their cats and dogs with microchips before the Halloween season begins.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no limit to the number of pets that can be brought for microchipping.

“Microchipping is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect the pets we love,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The microchips used at the event are Fi Nano microchips, which come with free lifetime registration.

Staff will assist pet owners in setting up the registration before they leave the event, the spokesperson said.

Pet owners are advised to bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers to ensure their safety during the event.

The microchipping process is quick and safe, comparable to a routine vaccination. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is inserted under the skin between the pet’s shoulder blades, providing a permanent form of identification, the spokesperson added.

If pet owners are unsure whether their pet already has a microchip, the event staff can also scan and verify the chip and ensure contact information is up to date.

