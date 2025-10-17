Humane Society microchips nearly 300 pets for free

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A local humane society successfully microchipped 293 dogs and cats at its annual Chips & Treats event.

The event, held at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s adoption center, aimed to enhance pet safety by offering free microchipping services to the community.

Microchipping is a reliable method for ensuring that lost pets can be reunited with their families.

For those who missed the event, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton provides walk-in microchipping services year-round at its adoption center located at 1661 Nicholas Road.

No appointment is necessary, allowing pet owners to stop by during regular business hours for the service.

