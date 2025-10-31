Humane society offers support for pet owners impacted by government shutdown

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is working to support pet owners affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

As the shutdown continues to strain families in the Miami Valley, the organization is providing essential pet care resources.

“As an organization, our mission centers on the care and welfare of animals in our community,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “But we can’t fulfill that mission without also acknowledging and caring for the people behind those pets.”

The Humane Society is accepting unopened pet food donations, which will be distributed to local food banks and community partners to ensure struggling families have access to necessary supplies.

Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be specifically designated to assist with pet food donations.

Through the Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital, the organization offers low-cost veterinary services to ensure pets receive essential medical care, even when their owners face financial hardship.

Additionally, the One Health Program provides human support through a licensed social worker, helping pet owners connect to resources and support networks to stabilize their situations while continuing to care for their pets.

