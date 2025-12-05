Hundreds attend immigration town hall as end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians draws near

Hundreds of people attended a town hall meeting in Springfield to discuss the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, which is effective Feb. 3, 2026.

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of people attended a town hall meeting in Springfield to discuss the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, which is effective Feb. 3, 2026.

It was standing room only at the NAACP Springfield’s community town hall on Thursday night.

“This demonstrates that we are one community and we will not be divided,” NAACP Springfield President Denise Williams said.

People were able to bring their concerns to a panel that included local leaders, law enforcement, and immigration attorneys.

Many asked what to do if they were stopped by ICE agents and how to tell if a federal officer is who they say they are.

Williams said she is considering holding another town hall closer to February.

