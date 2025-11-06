Hundreds displaced after addiction treatment center loses Medicaid funding; Owner federally charged

DAYTON — Hundreds of people seeking addiction treatment services are losing the places they stay.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Clearview Treatment Services, a drug addiction treatment center, has lost its Medicaid funding.

Federal investigators said the center was part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Healthcare Fraud Takedown, and the owner is facing fraud charges.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with Clearview’s lead counselor, Ryan Schell.

He said Medicaid pays for almost everything at the center. Last week, he found out there was no more money.

The center had to hurry and find places for more than 400 patients to stay.

Schell said that was impossible, and lots of patients wound up on the street.

“I want you to imagine, 500 people, between 80 employees and 417 patients, patients by the way, like medical patients because they have a medical condition that we are treating. I want you to imagine all of those people going onto the street at the same time,” Schell said.

People who go to Clearview for addiction counseling services stay in hotels around Montgomery County.

The Medicaid funds pay for those hotel rooms.

“They’ve just said Medicaid can no longer give you any payments for the services that you’ve already rendered,” Schell said.

Schell showed Robertson a letter from the Ohio Department of Medicaid. It was dated Oct. 1.

It said it was cutting Clearview’s funding after a federal grand jury indicted the owner, Terry Hill Jr.

Hill faces two counts of healthcare fraud, nine counts of healthcare false statements, and one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Hill was convicted of Medicaid fraud in 2021.

This conviction banned him from using Medicaid services.

However, Hill allegedly continued to own and operate the center.

The center submitted more than $4 million in claims to Medicaid for counseling services that violated Medicaid rules or weren’t provided at all, according to the DOJ.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Medicaid confirmed the News Center 7 that it suspended services for the center for this reason.

“I can’t understand why you would punish innocent people just to stick it to one man,” Schell said.

Hill’s case is set for trial in 2026.

Schell said they can’t wait until 2026 to figure out how Clearview is going to help people who count on their services.

“I don’t think this community understands how many people we keep off the street and out of the petty crimes that they would be committing to stay alive,” he said.

Robertson asked Schell if Hill owns the treatment center, but he said that’s up to the center’s lawyer to decide.

She asked Schell to put her in contact with the lawyer and Hill, but that didn’t happen.

As for the patients, Schell said Clearview is working with other centers to find places for their patients to continue treatment.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

