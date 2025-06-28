Hundreds drop off hard-to-recycle items at 7 Circle of Kindness event

Hundreds of people across the community took advantage of our 7 Circle of Kindness Community Recycling Drive on Saturday morning.

Those who attended pulled into the News Center 7 parking lot and drove down to different stations set up to accept different items.

Some were lined up in their cars even before the event started at 8 a.m.

Jackie Camp said she enjoys recycling.

“I’m a recycler in Trotwood, it’s very important to me because our future children deserve to have a clean environment, as most of us has grown up with. It’s very important to take care of the planet,” Camp said.

Joan Fultz said she’s also passionate about recycling.

“I was in the first class of Master Recycler back in 2008, so I just have been recycling and doing whatever I can since then,” Fultz said.

The event accepted some items that people may not normally think of recycling.

“I dropped off Styrofoam,” Fultz said.

7 Circle of Kindness teamed up with several local organizations that are passionate about preserving our environment and offer many services, allowing for reuse, repurposing, and recycling possibilities that go beyond traditional curbside recycling provided in the greater Dayton region.

Some of those organizations include Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, Montgomery County Environmental Services, and Waste-free Dayton.

“Last year alone, we actually kept 22 million pounds out of landfills -- or diverted that. It’s either repurposed by people taking it home or through our outlet store, or through being sold as commodity items later,” Amber Hargett, with Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, said.

Morris Home Ashley and the Resident Home Association sponsored the event.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community. And the 7 Circle of Kindness has so many ways to do that,” Angie Ault, with Morris Home and Ashley, said.

“We are the community. Our individuals are the community. And we want to bring awareness to the community on our involvement and what we can bring back and what we can do for the community,” Lori Singer, with the Resident Home Association, said.

