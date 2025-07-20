Hundreds of employers to receive parts of $9.9M for workforce training

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine spoke today at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force about his proposed budget.

OHIO — As part of Ohio’s TechCred program, hundreds of employers will receive funding for workforce training, according to a spokesperson with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Office.

More than $9.9 million has been awarded to approximately 622 employers during the May round of the program.

The spokesperson said this is the highest total amount of funding from any round of the program since it started in September 2019.

“This record-breaking round of TechCred funding reflects our commitment to helping every Ohioan reach their version of the American Dream,” DeWine said. “We’re creating opportunities for people to grow their skills, advance their careers, and strengthen Ohio’s economy.”

The funding will help Ohioans earn approximately 8,362 tech-focused credentials, the spokesperson added.

The TechCred program helps businesses address their workforce needs by providing up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year to upskill current and prospective employees.

Ohioans in any industry can use TechCred to enhance their skills, and businesses of all sizes are eligible for the program.

“TechCred is making a real difference in the lives of thousands of hardworking Ohioans,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “We are helping hardworking people take the next step—whether that’s earning a raise, finding a new job, or growing in their careers.”

The July TechCred application is currently open. Ohio employers can apply for funding until July 31 at 3 p.m.

Click here for more information about the TechCred program.

