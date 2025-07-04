Hundreds gather for Americana Festival in Centerville

Abstract colored firework background,Fireworks light up the sky
Fireworks FILE PHOTO: (kowit1982 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — Hundreds of people showed up for Centerville’s Americana Festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was there as families across the Miami Valley celebrated. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

For the Pfaff family, this is a yearly tradition.

“My daughter’s 21, and we’ve been coming down for many years. She came as a little girl, and now we’re coming back,” Megan Pfaff said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!