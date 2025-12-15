Hundreds of trucks across region working to clear, treat roads amid dangerously cold temps

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple plow trucks have been clearing roads since snow fell over the weekend, but there’s still more to do.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews have been working all throughout the weekend to clear the major roadways after Saturday’s snowfall.

Now they are moving to the secondary roads.

OOT has a total of 200 trucks on the roads from Wapakoneta down to Cincinnati.

Mandi Dillion, a spokesperson for ODOT, said they are using a lot of de-icer to help fight against slick spots and possible refreeze.

The extremely cold temperatures are not helping.

“The biggest issue that our crews are really running into is temperature,” Dillion said. “It’s extremely cold out there, so they’re doing what they can to kind of fight that cold weather, as far as breaking up any ice and keeping the roads clear.”

Dillion also said it’s important to give crews plenty of space to work, and for drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get to where they need to go.

“We want drivers to be able to take it slow out there and stay safe. So allowing extra time to get to work is the smartest thing they can do,” Dillion said.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

